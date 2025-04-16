African Varsities Charged To Embrace Global Collaboration

Share

The Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, has called for strategic partnerships between leading international universities and research institutions to facilitate the global exchange of knowledge, innovation, and best practices.

Imam made this call while delivering the keynote address at the University of Ilorin’s Main Auditorium during the first International Conference of the Centre for International Education (CIE) and the 12th International Students’ Day.

The conference was part of activities to commemorate the institution’s 50th anniversary.

The D-8 Secretary-General, who noted the need for universities, especially those in the Global South, to work collaboratively in advancing quality education, cross-border research, and innovation, cited Malaysia, Türkiye, and Egypt— all D-8 member countries—as hubs of international education and student mobility.

According to him, tapping into the experience and resources of these countries would provide fresh opportunities for students and scholars of the University of Ilorin to enhance their learning and research capacities.

Imam also emphasized the importance of investing in digital infrastructure to drive inclusive and globally competitive education.

He encouraged the university to expand its digital reach by ensuring high-speed internet access, deploying smart classroom technologies, and integrating AI-driven educational tools to improve teaching, learning, and research beyond the physical campus.

While acknowledging UNILORIN’s impressive strides, the D-8 Secretary-General challenged the university and other African higher institutions to look beyond traditional educational models and embrace global collaboration.

However, he cautioned that the path to globalizing education is fraught with challenges, especially in Africa.

Imam identified key issues such as resource constraints, underfunding, and infrastructural deficits that limit faculty training and research development.

He noted that these challenges are further exacerbated by the migration of skilled academics, which depletes the intellectual capital of many African universities.

The D-8 Secretary-General also highlighted the continent’s widening technological divide.

He lamented that while digital transformation is redefining higher education globally, many African institutions remain unable to fully participate due to unreliable internet connectivity and limited access to modern digital tools.

He said these limitations restrict opportunities for virtual learning, distance education, and participation in global academic networks.

Despite these challenges, the Secretary-General praised Unilorin’s commitment to academic excellence, noting that several of its specialized research centers align closely with D-8’s development goals.

He mentioned the University’s Sugar Research Institute, which he said has the potential to enhance the sugar value chain within D-8 member states through innovation in crop cultivation, processing, and by-product development.

He referenced a recent agreement between Nigeria’s National Sugar Development Council and SINOMACH of China for a sugarcane project capable of producing one million metric tonnes of sugar annually.

This, he said, is a development Unilorin is well-positioned to support through research and training.

In the same vein, Imam highlighted the Technical & Entrepreneurship Centre of Unilorin as a vital partner in D-8’s drive to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He disclosed that the D-8, in partnership with the Nigerian government, has concluded plans to launch a D-8 SME Center in Abuja, to be hosted by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

He expressed optimism that the Technical & Entrepreneurship Centre could play a significant role in cross-border capacity-building for SMEs.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, said the first International Conference of the Centre for International Education was one of the University’s major events to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Vice-Chancellor, who titled his speech “Reinventing Multidisciplinary Scholarship for Sustainable Global Education,” advocated for research efforts in global education to embrace a multidisciplinary approach, which he described as the hallmark of scholarship in the 21st century.

The Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence stated that the multidisciplinary approach is about integrated, interconnected, and interdependent models or methodologies that can bring scholars together across disciplines for the purpose of promoting original, incisive, developmental, and sustainable research efforts.

He added that global collaboration will break down traditional models while embracing community engagement with stakeholders.

While calling for the permanent dismantling of the silo relationship between international institutions of higher learning, the Unilorin Vice-Chancellor said global education finds theoretical solace in the intellectual fanfare of internationalisation.

Hence, he said that the silo between global education and international education is temporary. “Let us break it with all sense of honesty as we move forward,” he added.

He said, “The essence is for inclusive education, and the current direction is the breaking down of barriers of ‘my father’s farm as the biggest farm’ to accommodate the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which include zero hunger, quality education, decent work and economic growth, sustainable cities and communities, and partnerships for the goals.”

While noting that the University of Ilorin, which has been adjudged the most sought-after University in Nigeria for the 10th consecutive year, was poised to globalize education, the astute administrator said, “Seventy-two hours ago, University of Ilorin undergraduate Kazeem Sanusi, a 400-level Mathematics student, set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Mathematics Lesson,’ spanning 31 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds; and two days ago, we made history in this University through the successful inaugural public lecture hosted by the Institute of Translation Arts.

“My joy is that the connection between setting global records in Mathematics tutorials and translation in the digital era is equally linked to the evincing positivism that can be found in global education, and in its corollary of international education. As a University, we are poised to globalize education.”

In a chat with Unilorin Bulletin, the Director of the Centre for International Education (CIE), Lateef Onireti Ibraheem, explained the urgent need for education to transcend local boundaries and evolve into a truly global experience.

Ibraheem noted that while the vision of globalized education is compelling, the path toward its realization is marked by significant challenges.

These include unequal access to educational opportunities, institutional resistance to change, restrictive policies, and concerns about the long-term sustainability of internationalization efforts.

However, he regards these challenges as potential avenues for innovation, meaningful partnerships, and leadership that can help institutions overcome structural limitations and advance educational equity.

In the spirit of International Students’ Day, the Director of CIE also eulogized the invaluable presence of international students at the University of Ilorin.

He recognized their academic and cultural contributions as a vital part of the institution’s global identity.

Share