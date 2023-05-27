New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
African University Of Science And Technology Commemorates Africa Day

The Centre for Pan-African and Peace Studies (CePAPS) at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) held a momentous Africa Day Celebration, underscoring the continents rich heritage and its potential for growth. The event, which took place on the university’s campus in Abuja and was also streamed virtually, attracted over 200 participants from diverse backgrounds, including esteemed guests, scholars, and experts.

Prof. Onwualu, the Acting President of AUST, extended a warm welcome to all attendees and expressed sincere gratitude for their presence and active engagement during the Africa Day event. He emphasized Africa’s historical significance as a beacon of great civilization and highlighted the multinational composition of the university, with staff and students representing various African countries.

Addressing the audience, Prof. Chudi Uwazurike, Director of CePAPS, reaffirmed the Centre’s unwavering commitment to contributing to the development of the African continent in alignment with the AU Agenda-2063. He emphasized the need for collective intellectual and practical dedication to realize Africa’s potential as one of the world’s largest economic blocs. The event featured captivating lectures by distinguished speakers.

Nma- dili Okwudili, Founder/ Director of the Community Planning &amp; Design Initiative Africa (CPDI Africa), delivered an insightful lecture titled Afrocentric Architecture Defined: Developing Landscapes for Nigeria Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond.

