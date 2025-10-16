African Union Suspends Madagascar After Military Takeover

The African Union (AU) has suspended Madagascar following the military takeover that ousted President Andry Rajoelina.

Madagascar’s constitutional court on Tuesday announced Michael Randrianirina, commander of the elite army unit CAPSAT, as the country’s new leader after declaring Rajoelina’s seat vacant.

Rajoelina reportedly fled the country on Sunday after units of the army defected and joined the weeks-long youth-led protests.

After claiming control of the Indian Ocean country, Randrianirina suspended all constitutional institutions, including the senate, the constitutional court, and the electoral commission.

He spared the lower house of parliament, which earlier voted to impeach the president. Rajoelina kicked against the move, saying his purported impeachment was “null and void”.