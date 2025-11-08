African Travel Commission To Host Pan-African Tourism Summit And Exhibition 2026

The African Travel Commission (ATC), Africa’s oldest pan-African non-profit travel and tourism or- ganisation, has disclosed the hosting of its inaugural African Travel Commission Tourism Summit and Exhibition between February 11 and 12, 2026 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

With the theme: Accelerating Africa’s Tourism Growth through Innovation, Partnerships and Sustainable Investments, the Summit will convene tourism practitioners, aviation, heads of national tourism boards, airlines, development partners, investors, and the media.

They will discuss new strategies to advance Africa’s tourism and travel economy. According to Lucky Onoriode George, Executive Director of ATC, the event will serve as a continental platform for policy dialogue, collaboration, and investment promotion to unlock the full potential of Africa’s travel and hospitality industries. “Africa’s tourism industry stands at a defining moment.

The ATC Summit will unite public and private stakeholders to reimagine the continent’s tourism narrative, anchored on innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships,” said George. The Summit is being organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and key development partners, including leading regional tourism institutions.

The two-day event will feature among others roundtables on tourism, aviation, and sustainable investment, B2B exhibition marketplace connecting destinations, airlines, tour operators, and investors, capacity-building workshops for travel professionals and SMEs, networking gala and awards night recognising excellence in African tourism and aviation and investment pitch sessions for tourism infrastructure and hospitality projects.

The African Travel Commission, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana, has been at the forefront of continental tourism advocacy for over two decades. It continues to promote intra-African travel, policy coordination, and destination marketing, aiming to position Africa as a unified, and competitive tourism region in the global marketplace.

The Lagos Summit will mark a mile- stone in Africa’s tourism evolution, offering a unified stage for both Anglophone and Francophone Africa to strengthen regional cooperation and align tourism development strategies, with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs].

ATC is inviting corporate sponsorships and partnerships, targeting tourism boards, airlines, hotel groups, investment agencies, and related organisations that share the vision of a connected and prosperous African tourism industry.

To ensure extensive coverage and story- telling reach, the African Travel Commission is partnering with eTurboNews [eTN], as an Official International Media Partner, alongside other major African and international media outlets. The partnership aims to provide real-time coverage, expert anal- ysis, and global visibility for the Summit and its outcomes.

The African Travel Commission is a continental, non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism, investment, and regional cooperation across Africa.

Established six decades ago, ATC serves as a catalyst for policy dialogue, destination marketing, and capacity development for tourism professionals across all African regions.

For the record, ATC was instrumental to the transformation of International Union of Official Travel Organisation [IUOTO], to World Tourism Organisation [WTO], now UN Tourism, a specialised agency of the United Nations [UN], since 2003 following the UN General Assembly approval with the December 23, 2003, resolution A/ RES/58/232 and initiated 27th of every September as World Tourism Day [WTD] since 1971.

ATC works with governments, regional economic communities, tourism boards, and the private sector to foster a unified and competitive African tourism brand on the global stage.