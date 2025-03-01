African tourism records 74m visitors in 2024

Share

African tourism in 2024 witnessed a surge as the continent recorded 74 million visitors, outclassing the per- formance of 2023, with the continent rated as the second fastest-growing tourist desti- nation in the world after the Middle East. According to Eturbonews.com, this fig- ure emanated from the latest report from the United Nations (UN) Tourism. This performance, it noted underscores the con- tinent’s diverse and abundant resources ranging from natural, historical to cultural heritage. Countries in North Africa experienced a significant rise in international arrivals compared to the last five years.

Morocco and Egypt emerged as the primary tourist hotspots in Africa, while Kenya and Tan- zania excelled in offering wildlife safari ex- periences. Additionally, destinations such as Cape Town in South Africa, Mauritius, Rwanda, and Botswana attracted a con- siderable number of tourists, particularly those seeking adventure. David Ryan, Founder of Rhino Africa, expressed optimism regarding the con- tinued rise in popularity of lesser-known destinations in Africa, including Rwanda, Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia, for the current year. Cultural, heritage, wildlife, and adventure tourism have drawn the majority of foreign visitors to Africa last year, aided by effec- tive tourism campaigns, enhanced infrastructure, and a growing global interest in African travel experiences. International tourist arrivals are anticipated to increase by three to five percent this year, positioning Africa among the leading glob- al tourist destinations. Economic uncertainties, geo-political risks, and inflation have been identified as factors influencing travel patterns in Africa, necessitating prompt strategic in- vestments in security, infrastructure, and travel marketing initiatives.

The digital transformation across Af- rican nations has been recognised as es- sential for swift implementation to bolster competitiveness in the global tourism sec- tor. …African Tourism Board pitches in Following this outstanding perfor- mance, African Tourism Board (ATB) has declared its commitment to actively collab- orate with African governments and key stakeholders in the tourism sector to posi- tion Africa as a unified destination, while advocating for regional and intra-African tourism initiatives aimed at both local and international travellers. The African Tourism Board (ATB) is currently engaged in promoting tourism development across the continent, with the goal of establishing Africa as a premier global tourist destination.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

