African Tourism: Malawi Minister Decries Governments’ Neglect of Sector

African governments and leaders, including businesses have been carpeted for their poor attitude, neglect and lack of commitment to the tourism sector. This is coming from Malawi Tourism Minister, Vera Kamtukule, who called for a quick action on the part of the politicians and business leaders to rescue the continent from poverty.

She berated politicians and governments for their non-challant attitude towards tourism, calling for more government involvement across Africa and leaders to be more intentional by funding the sector adequately in order to reap the dividends of the sector, which is the largest employer of labour.

The minister, according to a report by Kalo Television, made this known while making her intervention at a Ministerial Session during the PYNE-NESG Africa Conference 2023, which took place recently at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, with the sub-theme, The Future of Tourism and Hospitality in Africa: Overcoming barriers and red tapes in Intra-African travel.

She frowned at the non-responsive attitude by some members of parliament to the vibrant tourism sector that has the potential of generating higher revenue for the continent if well harnessed. Kamtukule, however, pleaded with African destinations to be more intentional about the business of tourism through funding and not just paying lip service to supporting the sector.

According to her, “Even as politicians, members of parliament, people in governments, I’m wondering about our attitudes concerning tourism, there is no money going into tourism, then we are talking tourism, tourism, we must be deliberate, you need to put resources therein, then things are going to start moving.’’

Also intervening on air connectivity in Africa, Kamtukule emphasised on the urgent need to invest in infrastructure in the various countries through which the continent could be perceived as being serious and ready to sustain the sector. The Minister gave various practical solutions concerning the challenges bedeviling the tourism sector in Africa.

She also tasked African youths to think more in the areas of solving certain challenges within the sector which could accelerate their efforts at reaching the Eldorado that all stakeholders in the tourism sector are yearning for.