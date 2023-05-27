African Tourism Board Names Odusanwo Global Brand Ambassador

The National President of Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Otunba Abiodun Odusan- wo has been named and conferred with the role of Global Brand Ambassador of African Tourism Board (ATB).

The President of ATB, Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, who recently in Nigeria for the sixth edition of the annual National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS/E), a baby of Odusanwo’s ITPN, conferred the honour on Odusanwo, while lauding his contribution to the development and promotion of Nigeria and African tourism, with a charge to fly higher the flag of ATB in his quest to put African tourism on the global map.

ATB further noted that the honour was in recognition intense enlightenment campaigns and promotion accorded Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) regime implementation by ITPN through NTTS/E, which has in the last three years focused on the agreement.

It stressed that if researched papers presented at the summit are to be adequately adhered to, Africa’s dream of a liberal single market economy would be achieved. Ncube, who stated that ATB aims at ensuring that Africa becomes one tourism destination of choice in the world, noted that it is the promotional activities of the likes of Odusanwo and ITPN’s tourism professional certification and promotional activities such as the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo that the dream of entrenching tourism as a vital sectorial player in African economy will be realisable.

In his acceptance speech, Odusanwo who expressed his gratitude for the hon- our done to him by the leadership of the African Tourism Board, stated further that the award is a wake-up call for him to do more in his efforts at promoting travel, tourism and hospitality in Nigeria and Africa as a whole in terms of professional certification of the manpower that will deliver competent services in the industry in order to entrench tourism as the preferred sector in national and continental economic diversification drives.

Odusanwo further call on all stakeholders and key players in the industry to collaborate for the growth and development of the industry, stressing that Nigeria tourism industry should not suffer much policy summersault if players in the industry, particularly the organised private sector, are united in their quest for a dynamic and purposeful industry that tourism is meant to be.

Ncube who was in Nigeria at the instance of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, had earlier delivered a paper at the Summit titled: Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and the AfCFTA Agreement, said Africa has the potentials and capacity in both material and human resources to bail itself out of its scourge of underdevelopment if the people will look inward rather than outside for its developmental solutions.