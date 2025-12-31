African Teams Must Be Patient With Their Managers – Put

Cranes of Uganda head coach, Paul Put, has urged African football federations to always be patient with their managers, urging a long time for the coaches to impact their pattern on the team, rather than letting them go after a few poor results.

The Belgian cited the example of South Africa coach, Hugo Broos, who has been with the South Africa national team since 2021, while Aliou Cissé was allowed to coach the Teranga Lions of Senegal for nine years, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 in Cameroon.

Speaking further, the coach, who has spent most of his managerial career in Africa, said it is always difficult coaching within the continent, especially with a bulk of the players home-based.

According to him, the job is easier with countries like Nigeria, which have the bulk of their players playing across Europe and other parts of the world. “Of course, it’s easier for a coach if you have players who are playing in Europe, who are groomed in Europe. It’s much easier because they have more experience tactically,” he said.

“It’s always an advantage. But we don’t have them too much in Uganda, unfortunately, because it’s still a question why, because we have 45 million people in Uganda. But we don’t have so many of them in Europe.

“But the thing is, it’s always easier if you get players who are playing outside because they are more prone tactically, and that is an advantage.

You’re playing with locals; it needs more time, but you know in Africa sometimes they don’t have the patience, and that’s sometimes a problem.