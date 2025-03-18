African Scholar Decries Activities Of Multinational Corporations 

Share

A South African academic, Fulufhelo Netswera, has lamented the rate at which the activities of multinational corporations (MNCs) in Africa country have undermined development in the continent.

Netswera, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Durban University of Technology (DUT), South Africa, stated this while speaking with journalists at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

The academic, who said this shortly after delivering a public lecture themed: ‘Future Africa Should Claim In Global Affairs’, regretted the exploitative activities of MNCs, which have hindered Africa’s development and eliminated individuals who tried to stop them.

He explained that Africa is the richest continent in terms of minerals, adding that the Nile and Congo Rivers alone can generate electricity for the continent and beyond but could not be achieved as a result of the MNC’s interference.

Netswera urged the federal government of Nigeria and other African countries to take charge of their own development rather than depending on MNCs that are exploiting the continent for personal gain.

He equally hailed the founder of ABUAD, Afe Babalola University for prioritising education, noting that his giant strides in the sector have etched his name in gold.

He said: “Africa is the second richest continent in minerals. With our big rivers like the Congo and Nile Rivers, we should be able to generate electricity for the whole of Africa.

“The blame for the underdevelopment should squarely lie in Africa, we Africans should take charge of our own development.

“We should however not turn a blind eye to Multinational Corporations that are currently looting the continent and going great height and length to make sure that those who stand in their way are eliminated.

“The blame should lie squarely on Africans but the blame should be equally apportioned to other superpower like multi-national corporations.”

In his response, Afe Babalola appreciated the 16-man delegation for the visit, saying their collaboration would make the continent attain its right position globally through education.

He also commended the teaching staff of the University for making sure that ABUAD students are bred and refined in practical ways for the growth and development of Nigeria.

“I still believe that we can achieve our right place in the world through education and that’s where working together with DUT will make it possible to achieve our goals.

“If you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together, we must go together to overtake other countries in everything.

“I’m happy that ABUAD is topping in world ranking in one or two areas. Together in the next few years, we will lead the world by being the number one university.

“I thank my teachers who have been working tirelessly in pursuit of our goals, I’m happy that our students are being bred in a way to become future leaders of the country”.

Also, the governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji commended the resilience of Afe Babalola to the development and progress of the state.

Oyebanji, represented by the State’s Head of Service, Folake Olomojobi added that the public service in the state is ready to partner with the Institution’s research department in the quest to develop both the state and the country.

