African Player Of The Year: How Finalists May End In Rankings

The stage is getting set for the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards which is expectedly drawing a lot of attention, especially the race for the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year award. CAF recently reduced its 10-man shortlist to five finalists: Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

Fans are buzzing with opinions about these players, debating who deserves to succeed holder, Victor Osimhen, ahead of the ceremony slated for next week in Marrakech, Morocco. AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this piece, predicts how the finalists might end in rankings.

Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire, Brighton)

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward produced a massive performance in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations to lead his national team Cote d’Ivoire past Nigeria with a 2-1 win.

The 22-year-old was practically unplayable as he provided the assists for the two goals that earned his country their third AFCON title.

That singular performance definitely sealed his spot in the list of the African Player of the year award this season becuase Adingra’s impact on the pitch before that show at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory against the Super Eagles for both country and club has been quite minimal.

The former Union Saint-Gilloise standout has primarily been used as a substitute at his club and made only a handful of appearances during AFCON, albeit in key matches that contributed to his team’s victory. Since that triumph in February, the dynamic winger has had a notably quiet season for both club and country.

He has started in only three of the Premier League matches he has played for Brighton this season, scoring just one and providing one assist. He’s done well in the Carabao Cup though by scoring three goals in the same number of appearances.

He hasn’t lit up things in a remarkable way for his national team too post-AFCON and many pundits will certainly tip him to finish fifth in the race for the best African star this time.

Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had a stellar season for both his club and the country this year. The Mamelodi Sundowns goalie helped the Brazilians to a league title and the inaugural African Football League, while his penalty-saving exploits helped South Africa to its first podium finish in a major competition in 24 years – this when Bafana claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 Afcon tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

He is the most nominated in this year’s award after being named the ninth-best goalkeeper in the world in the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards in October, Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has achieved three nominations in the CAF Awards.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper was nominated for the main award of the African Player of the Year, as well as for interclub Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year, Williams scooped the best goalkeeper of the last AFCON and is the favourite to win goalkeeper of the year likely to beat the likes of Manchester United and Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana; Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali, who plays for PSL side Chippa United; Yahia Fofana of Ivory Coast; and Egypt’s Mostafa Shobeir However, it is fair to say the goalkeeper is likely going to finish fourth in this year’s race for Africa’s best player.

Hakimi Achraf (Morocco, PSG)

Achraf Hakimi’s journey through the 2024 calendar year has been a mix of highs and lows, and while he fell short of the top spot last year, finishing behind Victor Osimhen, there’s a strong possibility he could still finish in third place in this year’s race for the CAF’s best. The defender secured his spot on the final list after helping Paris SaintGermain secure both the league and cup titles.

He was also the captain of the Moroccan side that won the bronze medal in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, his journey with the national team was far from flawless.

Hakimi missed a crucial penalty as Morocco, one of the tournament favourites, were knocked out by South Africa in the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite this disappointment, the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalists have bounced back impressively, embarking on a 10-match unbeaten streak.

However, it’s worth noting that the Moroccan team often struggles in high-pressure situations—something that mirrors the struggles of his club, Paris SaintGermain, in similar scenarios. On a personal level, Hakimi continues to be one of Europe’s finest fullbacks, earning him a well-deserved third place in our rankings.

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Dortmund)

Serhou Guirassy’s rise as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers makes him a strong contender for the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year award.

The Borussia Dortmund and Guinea forward faces stiff competition, with fellow nominees but none of these rivals come close to Guirassy’s remarkable goalscoring feats.

After years of potential, the 28-year-old found his stride last season at VfB Stuttgart, setting a new club record with 28 goals in a Bundesliga campaign—surpassing Mario Gómez’s 19-year-old benchmark.

More impressively, Guirassy finished second in the scoring charts across Europe’s top five leagues, trailing only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and surpassing stars like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Guirassy’s clinical finishing helped propel Stuttgart to second place in the Bundesliga, ahead of Bayern Munich and secured their return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

With 73 points, the club also set a new record for its highestever league total. In the 2024/25 season, Guirassy continues to shine for Borussia Dortmund, with 10 goals and three assists in just 14 games—a performance that further solidifies his candidacy for the prestigious award. While Guirassy has been impressive at the club level, he hasn’t had a remarkable journey with Guinea.

He was in the Guinean side that reached the quatwrfianl of the last AFCON but his contribution was acutely minimal and lack of good account on the international stage might work against him. He could finish second in the race.

Ademola Lookm (Nigeria, Atalanta)

The Super Eagles forward is the hot favourite for the gong. Lookman was a key player for Atalanta (La Dea) during their Europa League triumph last summer, scoring an incredible hat-trick in their 3-0 final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin.

He also played a big part in Atalanta’s journey to the Coppa Italia final, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Juventus, and in their fourth-place finish in Serie A, which secured Champions League qualification. The 27-year-old had an outstanding season, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists in 45 club matches.

He contributed three goals and one assist for Nigeria as the Super Eagles reached the Africa Cup of Nations final, though they lost 2-1 to Cote d’Ivoire. He was named to the Team of the Tournament.

The former Everton player was rewarded for these achievements with a 2024 Ballon d’Or nomination in which he finished 14th in the rankings.

Lookman has continued his impressive form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 17 games for Atalanta across all competitions.

If Lookman wins the award, it will be the first time since 1999 that Nigerian players win it back-to-back. Victor Ikpeba won in 1998, followed by Kanu Nwankwo in 1999. Before Victor Osimhen claimed it in 2023, Nigeria had gone nearly 25 years without a winner.

