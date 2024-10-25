African Player Of The Year: CAF Names Lookman, Troost-Ekong, Snubs Osimhen

Share

Eagles, Nwabali get nominations

Captain Williams Troost-Ekong and Ademola Lookman are the two Nigerians considered as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially announced 10 nominees for the prestigious Africa Player of the Year award.

The Super Eagles stars would fight for the prestigious award alongside DR Congo’s veteran defender Chancel Mbemba, Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi, and Borussia Dortmund’s prolific striker Serhou Guirassy.

Others are Simon Adingra who helped Côte d’Ivoire to a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph, Edmond Tapsoba and Algeria’s talented forward Amine Gouiri.

South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who is also nominated for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award, earned a place on the list, as well as Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi, who plays for Al Ain FC.

There was no place for the reigning holder of the crown, Victor Osimhen, despite a stellar performance for the Eagles, Napoli and Galatasaray within the year under review.

The commission of Leverkusen’s forward, Victor Boniface, is more surprising given his impressive run for the German champions.

There were a lot of Nigerian elements in the nominations announced by CAF yesterday as the Super Eagles were nominated for the Male Team of the Year award in the upcoming 2024 CAF Awards.

The Super Eagles made the cut, as they were nominated for the Team of The Year award, alongside Angola, Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda, and African champions Ivory Coast.

