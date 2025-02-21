African Parliamentarians Engagement Appoints Ex-Kano Rep, Sharada Director

Share

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada has been appointed by the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF) as the Director for African Parliamentarians Engagement and a member of its Steering Committee.

PI-SF is a global platform chaired by United States Congressman, Robert Pittenger that brings together lawmakers, security experts, and policymakers to address critical security and intelligence issues.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Congressman Robert Pittenger, on February 4, 2025.

The statement reads: “The Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF), chaired by Congressman Robert Pittenger, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, a renowned Nigerian lawmaker, who was a former President General of the Network of African Parliamentarians Members for Defense and Security Committees and currently Honorary President of the Network, as Director for African Parliamentarians Engagement and Member of the Steering Committee of the Washington-based Forum.

“Hon. Sharada’s extensive experience in promoting global security, governance, and international cooperation makes him an ideal candidate for this role.”

According to the statement, as director, Sharada will focus on: “Strengthening African legislative ties: Enhancing outreach and collaboration with African legislative leaders to address critical security and governance issues.

“Expanding African parliamentary participation: Encouraging greater engagement from African legislators, security officials, and policymakers in PI-SF forums and initiatives.

“Fostering regional collaboration: Facilitating discussions with African parliamentary bodies and promoting cross-border cooperation on intelligence, cybersecurity, and financial security issues.

“Advising on forum topics and speakers: Identifying key African security challenges and recommending high-level speakers”.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, Congressman Robert Pittenger said, “Your active participation and valuable insights have greatly contributed to the success of our initiatives.

“We look forward to your contributions to our mission and recommend participants to our upcoming conference in Madrid, May 22-23, hosted by Spain Senate President Pedro Rollan Ojeda.”

Share

Please follow and like us: