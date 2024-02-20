African Orientation Council Sensitizes Abia Students On Social Justice

…marks 2024 World Day of Social Justice in Aba

The African Orientation Council (AOC) in collaboration with the Academic Core Values Orientation Initiative (ACVOI) and the International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS) on Tuesday during a one-day occasion, lectured hundreds of students on social justice and fundamental human rights in commemoration of the 2024 “World Social Justice Day” in Aba, Abia State.

The occasion which attracted the presence of students from different secondary schools in Aba equally had the presence of many scholars, legal practitioners, civil society organizations and journalists, was equally used as a day of awards for winners of the Essay Competition held for secondary school students in Abia State.

Dr Ngozi Okechukwu, the Coordinator, of the African Orientation Council said that the the chosen theme of the 2024 World Day of Social Justice, “Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances” resonates with a sense of urgency and forceful demand for cooperation in the face of continuing global issues.

Okechukwu said that every 20th of February should hold special significance and symbolize the commitment of Africans to raising their voices, individually and collectively, against systematic injustices and inequality, a cornerstone of a just society.

“In our midst, we are honoured to have the young boys and girls who represent the future of Africa the torchbearers of our hopes and dreams. Your presence fills us with inspiration, reminding us of Africa’s boundless promise and potential.

“The essays submitted by these brilliant minds offer insightful perspectives on the impact of social justice on our youth, reflecting their dreams, aspirations, and concerns.

“Today, we celebrate the diversity of ideas that enrich our collective narrative and honour their remarkable achievements.

“At the Academic Core Values Orientation Initiative (ACVOI), a subsidiary of the African Orientation Council (AOC) and International Institute for African Scholars(IIAS), we are deeply committed to empowering our youth, especially in an era where we witness the largest generation of young people the world has ever known.”

Okechukwu said that Social Justice has become undervalued, and such a move is threatening the fabric of the society. She added that the undervalue of Social Justice must change and called for the enacting of positive change and the creation of an environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Pastor Dike Nwankwo, the Director of Abia State Orientation Agency while speaking on the topic, “The Roles of Young People in Building a Socially Cohesive Society” said that a socially cohesive society is extremely important to ensure development and charged the youths (students) to know their roles.

Dike emphasized heavily on individual commitment which he says will help the society work, but however said that when building a cohesive society, there is a need to reduce inequality.

He said that young people are the most active, vibrant, dynamic and talented of all in the society because they have the energy, and creativity to bring the needed changes and are more affected by the issues faced in the society and must therefore be carried along.

Dike urged the young people to play their roles through the promotion of tolerance and understanding, engaging in activities that bring people together and promoting unity and understanding.

He said that such an event will break stereotypes, and create an environment of harmony that will help promote a united front and stressed that education is extremely necessary for young people.

Lady Queenette Nwanne, the guest speaker on the occasion in her “Key Note Address” on Fundamental Human Rights said that the topic is well chosen, “given the society we are in, and the experience of our people, vis a vis our political, economic, cultural, spiritual and social environment.”

Dr Folly Somado-Hemazro, President of the International Institute for African Scholars urged everyone to exhibit his African nature while pursuing Social Justice, stressing that the love for Africa should always come first in everything especially when it comes to imparting knowledge to others.

Rector Abia State Polytechnic, Engr. Chidinma Ndukwe said that youths can only fight Social Injustice by receiving the highest level of education, as education informs them and prepares them for everything about their rights and privileges.

Comrade Obinna Nwagbara, Executive Officer, Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative, (YSAD) said that the World Day of Social Justice is observed to promote social justice and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“The theme for this year’s World Day of Social Justice is “Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances.” This theme emphasizes the importance of collaboration and partnership if we must bridge those gaps which form part of our everyday life in Nigeria today: hunger, youth unemployment, insecurity, closing civic space and inability to conduct credible elections which prevent citizens, especially young people from taking active participation in politics,” he said.

The highlight of the occasion was the award of N100,000 to the winner of the Essay Competition, N80,000 to the runner up and N50,000 to the third-place winner.