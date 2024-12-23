African Nations Meet To Cut High Aviation Taxes, Levies, Gambia, Senegal Seal Pact

Share

Director-General of Civil Aviation Authorities in Africa and policymakers in the continent are tinkering with the idea of cutting high aviation taxes and charges as they lamented that high taxes and charges are killing the African travel industry.

The Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah disclosed over the weekend when Overland Airways launched flight services to Banjul, The Gambia with a brand new Embraer E-175 aircraft.

He disclosed that at the end of the briefing, they came to realise that, yes, it is important to follow the money, but it is also important that they follow the volume and the numbers.

“Whenever people come to the country, what you lose as airport taxes, you gain from what they spend in your country and the time that they also spend here. So the economy of scale is there and no one is a loser in that,” he said.

He stated that the idea was to emulate Europe and other developed countries where people can fly for just $30 but regretted that there is nowhere within West Africa that costs less than $100 for most journeys that are less than two hours.

Share

Please follow and like us: