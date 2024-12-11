African Music Business Roundtable Unveiled, Charts Path For Data-Driven Industry

Share

The African music industry is set to take a giant leap forward as the much-anticipated African Music Business Roundtable was unveiled during the week at the world press conference.

With bold ambitions and an inclusive vision, the initiative aims to reshape the music business ecosystem across the continent.

Co-founders Michael Odiong (FCAI), CEO of Premier Records, Dr. Chinedu Chukwuji, former Chief Executive Officer of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) and Kaycee Ogunjofor, revealed the groundbreaking agenda, which includes an exploration of the economic, technological, and policy aspects of African music.

Speaking at the event, Michael Odiong outlined the six key areas that the Roundtable will address:The True Value of the Nigerian Music Industry where they examine its economic contributions and untapped potential.

Another area is the Afrobeats on the Global Stage, they are looking at exploring strategies to preserve the genre’s authenticity while ensuring global relevance.

Also at the summit which is scheduled to hold in May 2025, there will be an assessment of the impact of artificial intelligence on licensing and copyright protection, Data and Revenue (Optimising transparency and earnings through data analytics), Structures and Policies: Strengthening legal and institutional frameworks to drive growth.

And lastly, the Role of Gatekeepers in the Digital Age. Conversations will be candid and solutionfocused,” Odiong said, emphasising that the event will serve as a springboard for actionable solutions to industry challenges.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Chinedu Chukwuji underlined the collaborative nature of the initiative, revealing plans to involve key governmental and institutional stakeholders.

“We are engaging the National Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, as well as the Ministry of Finance and the Nigerian Copyright Commission,” Dr. Chukwuji said.

“By aligning with these entities, we aim to establish data-driven insights that will support policymaking and infrastructure development.” The Roundtable is more than just talk.

The cofounders envision tangible outcomes, including a robust understanding of the industry’s value and the formulation of clear, actionable strategies.

“This is about building a music business ecosystem in Nigeria that thrives on credible data and practical solutions,” Dr. Chukwuji added.

