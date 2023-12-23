African Movie Channel Launches Nolly Africa HD FAST Channel On Cineverse

International Pay TV operator and London based broadcaster, African Movie Channel (AMC) has partnered with the streaming platform, Cineverse to launch its FAST Channel, Nolly Africa HD. Cineverse provides over 70,000 free ad-supported movies, shows, podcasts and live TV content.

Nolly Africa HD is AMC’s FAST 24-hour premium Nollywood channel, showing carefully curated English language Nollywood movies, TV series, talk shows, reality productions and all things Nollywood. Nollywood is the second largest film industry in the world. Nolly Africa HD boasts an array of exclusive movies from AMC’s original productions division (AMCOP), as well as Nollywood cinema blockbusters; all genres are represented – gritty crime thrillers, drama, romance, epic, action, and exciting comedy shows from talented storytellers.

Nolly Africa HD is the embodiment of top Nollywood entertainment. Speaking on the launch, Yinka Mayungbo, African Movie Channel’s founding director commented: “Arriving on Cineverse represents another big milestone in our quest for ubiquity of our premium FAST Nollywood channel. African Movie Channel remains committed to revolutionizing the entertainment landscape by delivering top tier Nollywood content beyond Africa.

Nolly Africa HD is not only for Nollywood lovers, but also for ‘African culture fans’ with a love for Africa and things African.”