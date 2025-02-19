African Ministers Hold Dialogue On Visa-Free Movement

Share

African leaders, on the sidelines of the 38th African Union Summit, have discussed obstacles to the continent’s economic integration, underscoring visa-free movement to reduce illegal migration and strengthen official travel channels.

According to a press release, the high-level dialogue, convened by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the African Union Commission alongside the AU Summit, brought together trade ministers and business leaders who pointed to Rwanda’s experience as evidence that open borders enhance, rather than compromise, security.

Speaking at the session, AfDB’s Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, Nnenna Nwabufo, expressed the Bank’s continued commitment to supporting the acceleration of visafree movement across the continent.

“We do it for its promise to transform Africa and to create prosperity,” she noted. “In fact, the goals of our new Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2033) are designed around seizing Africa’s opportunities for a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and integrated continent.”

Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals at the African Union Commission, outlined four priority areas to open up the continent.

According to him, these include liberalizing the movement of categories of people critical for trade in goods and services, implementing the Strategic Framework on Key Actions to Achieve Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development in Africa, advancing to the next stage of African economic integration, particularly the African Common market, as envisaged under the 1991 Abuja Treaty, and establishing the appropriate facilitation measures, whether soft or hard infrastructure, to facilitate free movement of persons. Commissioner Muchanga stressed the need to make more progress on some continental.

