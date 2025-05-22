African Markets Digitalise Mining Licensing To Boost Investments

Share

African countries rich in minerals are accelerating the digitalisation of their mining licensing processes to attract investment and maximise resource exploitation for economic growth.

As part of this push, Zambia launched its Zambia Integrated Mining Information System recently aimed to streamline the awarding of licenses.

The digital platform is however set to play a key role in attracting mining partners and help the country reach its goal of increasing copper production to 3.1 million metric tons by 2031.

This launch follows a record-breaking $9.3 billion in mining investments in 2024 and a 79 per cent increase in permits granted, reflecting growing global interest in Zambia’s mining potential.

As African markets increasingly adopt digital solutions to simplify licensing procedures, African Mining Week will be at the forefront of this transformation, showcasing the vast potential of the continent’s digitalised mining sector.

The event will highlight lucrative investment opportunities across various markets, featuring numerous mining blocks being licensed by African nations.

South Africa, historically a major gold producer, plans to leverage its first digital mining licensing system to attract new investors and diversify its mining sector.

Set for launch by June 2025, the system will improve the efficiency and transparency of the licensing process, reducing the time required to initiate new mining projects, including those for platinum group metals, according to Gwede Mantashe, South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum.

Tanzania is also streamlining its mining sector with a new licensing management system designed to maximize investments in lithium, graphite and rare earth minerals – commodities that are experiencing soaring global demand.

