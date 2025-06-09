African Manufacturers Target Globally Competitive Ecosystem

Share

The hierarchy of Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has disclosed that the continent of Africa is witnessing a renewed focus on improving infrastructure, strengthening supply chains, and building partnerships—key pillars for advancing manufacturing in Africa.

Similarly, PAMA reaffirmed its commitment to shaping a continent that not only trades in value, but also, adds value at home. PAMA President, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, made this known during PAMA’s delegation courtesy visit to Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), which took place at the stateof-the-art 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery complex in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

The delegation also included Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Co-Secretary General, Aderopo R. Adediyan, General Coordinator, and Samson Obarafo, Regional Program Officer, where they were warmly received by Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON, President and CEO of DIL.

Ahmed stated that in line with its vision for a robust, integrated and competitive manufacturing ecosystem across Africa, PAMA is building the foundation for a globally competitive, locally integrated, and continentally coordinated African manufacturing ecosystem.

He stated that the courtesy visit by PAMA to Dangote Industries Limited was not merely symbolic—it was a strong reaffirmation of PAMA belief in industrial integration, strategic alliances, and the power of African industrial champions to anchor sustainable industrial transformation.

According to him, the visit aimed to: •Reinforce strategic relations between Africa’s foremost manufacturing association and the continent’s leading industrial conglomerates;

•Present PAMA’s strategic initiatives to DIL leadership;

•Seek collaboration on priority programs that will strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem across Africa.

In addition, the PAMA President noted that the strategic engagement underscored PAMA’s commitment to forging strong alliances with flagship manufacturers and leveraging such collaborations to strengthen Africa’s industrial architecture, promote cross-border investment, and deepen regional value chains.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON on several key initiatives of the Association, including support for SMIs, co-anchoring a continental manufacturing dialogue, capacity-building programs, applied industrial policy research, and institutional development.

The delegation emphasized the importance of leveraging regional industrial champions like DIL to co-create a thriving ecosystem that supports both large-scale industries and the vital SMIs base.

