African Legislatures Unite As CoSPAL Commissions Secretariat

Two parliamentary events aimed at strengthening and sustaining democracy in Nigeria and Africa held in Abuja recently: They are commissioning of the secretariat of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) and the graduation of fellows of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), PHILIP NYAM reports

It is often said the worst democratic government is better than the best military regime. Unfortunately, in the last five years, Africa has been experiencing a wave of coups and military take-overs, thereby causing an unpredictable political climate across the continent.

These coups and prolonged transitions have replaced civilian governments thereby creating political instability, and in some instances, security challenges, leading to postponed elections and indefinite suspension of representative government. As it stands, at least seven African nations are under military rule, namely Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Sudan and Guinea (Conakry).

It was against this backdrop that the recent commissioning of the secretariat of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) in Abuja and the graduation of Cohorts 4 fellows of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) were seen by many as a giant step towards representative governance advocacy and a ray of hope for the sustenance of democracy on the continent.

Gbajabiamila speaks

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who commissioned the CoSPAL secretariat, said the event marked a historic milestone for African and an inspiring affirmation of what cooperation can achieve when anchored on shared purpose, political will and a deep commitment to democratic governance. Gbajabiamila, who was the speaker of the Nigerian Ninth House of Representatives and the pioneer chairman of the organisation, noted that CoSPAL was conceived at a moment of global uncertainty.

He said: “In 2020, when the world was confronted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa’s legislative leaders found themselves compelled to collaborate more closely, exchange ideas more frequently, and speak with a clearer, collective and unified voice. “Amidst that crisis, a small group of us — speakers from across Africa — recognised that our parliaments could no longer afford to operate in isolation. The challenges we faced were continental in scale, therefore, our responses had to be continental in spirit.

“Today, that idea has matured into a living institution — one that stands not only in philosophy or ideology but now also in brick, steel and mortar. It is not every day that a vision grows into tangible reality. Yet here we are, witnessing the emergence of a pan-African inter-parliamentary institution whose potential is extraordinary and whose significance for democratic development in Africa cannot be overstated.”

Gbajabiamila recalled that “as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and the pioneer Chairman of CoSPAL, I had the privilege of working with many brilliant parliamentary leaders across the continent. And when the time came to pass the baton at the end of my tenure as the speaker, I looked across Africa for the right leader — someone with clarity, vision, depth, experience, a wide network of influence and strong belief in the ideals of CoSPAL and what it could become.”

He continued: “In Hon. Alban Bagbin, Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana and current chairman of CoSPAL, we found precisely that leader. None understood the spirit and ambitions of CoSPAL more deeply and certainly none demonstrated such steadfast support for its mission. Hon. Chairman, I am indeed grateful for your friendship, your leadership and your commitment to advancing the mission of CoSPAL.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to my brother and friend, Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives of Nigeria, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, whose leadership, support, and unwavering belief in this vision ensured the successful institutionalisation and operationalisation of CoSPAL by signing the Host Country Agreement that made Nigeria the location of the secretariat of CoSPAL and by providing a befitting operational environment.

“Thanks to him, Nigeria has shown leadership and played its part in getting CoSPAL off the ground, and on a solid path. Today is another day to renew our commitment to our continent and a shared vision of a better, safer and more prosperous Africa.

“CoSPAL stands as a symbol of what coordinated and synergistic African legislative leadership can achieve — from peace and security to economic development and democratic consolidation and beyond. In these times of democratic fragility, this institution is indeed needed now, more than at any other time in recent history.

“As the Inaugural chairman, now as member of the CoSPAL Advisory Committee, I look forward to continued collaboration with the distinguished gentlemen and women who serve this institution with diligence, commitment and integrity. Our shared ambition is to ensure that CoSPAL becomes a pillar of strengthening legislative leadership and parliamentary diplomacy, and a testament to Africa’s ability to lead, innovate, and chart its own future through legislative leadership.”

Speaking to the LMI fellows, Gbajabiamila, who also doubles as the founder of the initiative, said any aspiring leadership must be prepared to listen and have the wisdom to unite people. “In a diverse country like ours—with its complexity, plurality, and beauty—anyone who wishes to lead must develop the patience to listen, the wisdom to unite, and the strength to make principled decisions even when they are difficult,” he stated.

He added: “That is why we are very deliberate about diversity and inclusion at LMI from the very beginning. In the LMI design, we were intentional in creating cohorts that learn together, debate together, laugh together, work together, and quite importantly, grow together. “That, my dear fellows-in-training, is the true spirit of our LMI. And when you leave this hall today, I urge you to carry that spirit with you.

This is the spirit that will build the nation of our dreams. “A lesson I hope the LMI fellowship programme has engraved in your minds is that leadership is first a matter of character before it is a matter of competence. A person’s brilliance may open the door, but it is their integrity that keeps them in the room”.

CoSPAL chairman

The chairman of CoSPAL and speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Hon. Alban Bagbin, commended Gbajabiamila for his foresight in initiating the idea of COSPAL and for ensuring a smooth transition of power to him.

He promised to work in tandem with the ideals and intendment, assuring that his main target would be to expand the membership of the organisation.

He said so far, they had held two conferences and were working on a third one to be held in Morocco. On the graduation of Cohort 4 fellows, he said it was a reminder that the story of Africa is being written by the hands of young men and women.

His words: “Across our continent, young people constitute not just the majority but the most energetic, most imaginative and most ambitious demographic group. Their aspirations define the possibilities of our future. “However, youthfulness alone does not guarantee progress.

The future of Africa will depend on the quality of leaders that we prepare today. If we desire a country and a continent that is stable, prosperous and democratic, then we must nurture and mentor leaders with the integrity, competence and vision required for the 21st Century.

“The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth. This is a reminder that when young people yearn to lead, we owe a responsibility to train, guide and equip them for the task ahead. If we want strong institutions, we must mould strong, principled and committed leaders.

That is the vision and foresight that has been demonstrated by my brother and bosom friend, Gbajabiamila, through the establishment of the LMI as one of his numerous legacy projects as the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives of the Federal Republic Nigeria.

“For us at the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), the LMI will remain a flagship youth leadership-development programme building on the vision of its founder and providing a continental operational machinery to help achieve its laudable objectives. LMI’s impact, the systems it has built, and the standards it has set over the last three years have created a foundation strong enough for its further institutionalisation and growth.”

The scribe

Before unveiling the secretariat, the Secretary General of CoSPAL, Amb Dapo Oyewole, remarked that the commissioning marked the consolidation of an idea whose time had long come, and the fulfillment of a vision entrusted to them by leaders of courage, conviction, and clarity.

“From the very beginning, CoSPAL emerged from the imagination and determination of one man. A man who believes that African legislative leaders must collaborate more deliberately, speak more cohesively, and act more strategically.

That man is Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, pioneer chairman of this noble institution, and current Chief of Staff to the President. His vision has brought us to this moment and I remain deeply grateful for his support, his mentorship, and his trust. “I am equally grateful to our chairman, Hon. Alban Bagbin, speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, who not only leads CoSPAL with wisdom and generosity of spirit, but also serves as the chairman of Africa Geopolitical Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

His guidance, diplomatic dexterity and steadfast encouragement have been invaluable in directing the journey of institutionalising and operationalising this secretariat.

“Permit me also to express my sincere appreciation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. His support for CoSPAL – quiet but resolute, constant and unquestionable – has truly been instrumental.”

Oyewole noted that the demand for strong legislative leadership has never been greater than now adding that the secretariat stands as a concrete expression of our collective resolve to build a platform where speakers and presidents of African legislatures can work together under one banner, speak with one voice, and champion a unified Africa’s interests with dignity and coherence.

“It is a space where ideas will be shaped, dialogue will be fostered, and legislative leadership will be strengthened for generations to come. Therefore, today is a day to celebrate vision, a day to celebrate trust and a day to celebrate African solidarity,” he said.

From the LMI

In her welcome address, the Director of LMI, Solape Sonuga, who stressed that LMI was not designed as a destination, but as a launchpad, commended Gbajabiamila for his foresight in creating the platform, which has transformed the landscape of legislative mentorship in Nigeria.

She, particularly applauded his belief in young people, his commitment to institutional strengthening and the relentless drive for excellence are the pillars upon which this programme stands. “To our exceptional Fellows: congratulations. Over the past weeks, you have shown commitment, discipline, curiosity, and heart.

You came in as individuals with passion, and you are leaving as a community of emerging leaders equipped with the knowledge, networks and clarity needed to shape the future of governance in Nigeria and beyond. Watching your growth has been one of the most fulfilling parts of this programme.

“And the transformation has been evident. We have watched them grow in confidence, sharpen their curiosity, broaden their worldview, and deepen their understanding of what it truly means to serve.

The conversations; the assignments, the debates, the elections, the late nights, the reflections, each moment has contributed to shaping who they are becoming.”

Concluding, Sonuga told the LMI Fellows: “Nigeria needs thinkers, builders, reformers, and bridge-breakers. It needs you. And we are confident that each of you will go out and shape institutions, communities, and policies in ways that reflect the values you have imbibed here.”