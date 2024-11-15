African Leaders Want Continent’s Natural Assets Considered In Measuring Countries’ GDP

Share

African heads of state and government are calling for the continent’s vast natural capital to be considered when measuring the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of their countries.

In a communique adopted on the sidelines of the World Leaders’ Summit of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, they emphasized the unique contribution to the world of Africa’s forests such as carbon sequestration, pollution control, retention of water and soil fertility.

The high-level meeting titled: “Measuring the Green Wealth of Africa, was jointly convened by the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, his Kenyan counterpart Dr William Ruto who was represented by the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, and the President of the African Development Bank Group Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

It was attended by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and President Faure Es – sozimna Gnassingbé of the Republic of Togo.

President Sassou Nguesso said the African continent must make the best of its natural capital, that is neglected or ignored in national accounts. This, he said, should be integrated as part of a country’s wealth.

“We are doing useful work for Africa and the rest of the world, in contributing to the acceleration of the recognition of the environmental dividend,” he said.

Kenya’s President Ruto said at the heart of the leaders’ conversation is the need to “ensure that Africa’s ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration and pollution control are valued as global public goods.

He said, “by appropriately valuing our green wealth, countries can unlock financial flows into investments to boost our economies and even improve our credit ratings.”

