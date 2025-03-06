African Leaders Unite To Finance Critical Devt Sectors

Share

African Heads of State & Government, including leaders from Angola, Nigeria, Mauritania, Rwanda, Zambia, Libya, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, and Equatorial Guinea, have reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating self-reliant, sustainable economic development as key instruments of transformation.

In particular, their discussions at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, recently were centered on innovative strategies for mobilising African capital, strengthening financial institutions, and leveraging the role of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AMFIs) in financing critical development sectors, such as, infrastructure, industrialisation, and trade.

In addition, the event also witnessed special investment announcements: African Trade Transformation Fund (ATTF), a groundbreaking $5 billion concessional finance window initiative by Afreximbank to provide concessional financing to unlock new opportunities for African businesses and governments.

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) introduced the Catalytic Capital Replenishment Fund to bridge the housing and urban infrastructure gap in Africa, which is reported to be a 53-millionunit deficit requiring $1.3 trillion to bridge, while the Africa Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) Group pledged $1 million to the African Union Peace Fund.

Additionally, the Corporation donated $500,000 to the Africa CDC during COVID-19 and has now authorised the use of the balance for Mpox response efforts.

Speaking at the presidential breakfast dialogue to address the continent’s financing and investment gaps in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, African heads of state, government and business leaders explained that it was time to accelerate the continent’s economic growth for the future.

The event was held under the theme: “Africa at the Fore – front: Mobilising African Investment and Financing for Implementing Agenda 2063”.

The dialogue, which was hosted by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana and Champion on African Union Financial Institutions, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), reaffirmed the continent’s commitment to accelerating self-reliant, sustainable economic development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

