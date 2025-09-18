African Leaders Unite Behind $100bn Green Industrialisation Plan

African heads of state and leading financial institutions have signed a landmark Cooperation Framework to advance the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII), marking a decisive step toward mobilizing more than $100 billion for climate-smart industries.

The agreement was formalised during the second Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Africabusinesscommunities reports that the framework, first introduced at COP28 and rooted in the Nairobi Declaration of 2023, sets out an actionable plan to accelerate renewable-powered industries, expand regional value chains, and position Africa as a hub for sustainable trade.

Commitments were announced by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Afreximbank, Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), KCB Group, Equity Bank, Standard Bank Kenya, Ecobank and the AfCFTA Secretariat. Collectively, they will mobilize sustainable finance, harmonize regulations, and deploy technical expertise to deliver green industries and create millions of jobs.

William S. Ruto, President of Kenya, said: “Earlier this year, I convened our leading financial institutions to shape together the path for delivery on the AGII mission. I am very pleased that, in only a few short months, we have moved from conversation to concrete collaboration, which we formalise today.

“United with our financial institutions, our energy systems, our trade corridors, and with partners working in solidarity with us, we can anchor inclusive and globally competitive green value chains. In doing so, we claim Africa’s rightful place in the modern economy, not as a source of raw commodities, but as a continent of innovation, industry, and growth.”

On his part, Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, said: “We are here today to move from declaration to demonstration. To focus on the political, financial, and institutional levers that will accelerate Africa’s green transformation.

By mobilising African capital first, we change the dynamic. We show the world we are not applicants, but investment partners inviting global capital to join an initiative that is already underway, structured and de-risked by Africa itself.”

The AGII framework prioritises mobilising capital at scale, powering renewable-driven industrial clusters, aligning crossborder policies, and promoting workforce skills for the digital and circular economies. One flagship project was announced by Africa50 and PowerGrid: a$ 313 million Independent Power Transmission (IPT) project in Kenya, the first of its kind financed under a public-private partnership model in Africa.

It includes the construction of a 177 km 400 kV Lessos–Loosuk line and a 64 km 220 kV Kisumu–Kakamega– Musaga line, plus substations. The project will expand renewable energy distribution, particularly from geothermal and wind sources, and create jobs through local capacity building. Paul Russo, CEO of KCB Group: “As a sustainable institution, we have prioritised green growth and deliberately focused on accelerating renewable energy-based industrialisation, as envisioned by the AGII framework.

Achieving this vision requires all hands on deck to provide both financial and non-financial solutions at scale. We are enablers of Africa’s transformation.” James Mwangi, CEO of Equity Bank, confirmed a commitment of $1 billion from the bank’s US$ 6 billion Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan to support AGII projects in local currency financing.

Haytham ElMaayergi, Executive Vice President of the Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, said: “This moment is about securing for Africa’s people access to cleaner energy, stronger industries, and dignified jobs that will define our future. Afreximbank will continue to scale renewable energy and industrialisation projects by providing guarantees, trade solutions, and capital that empower governments and businesses.”

AGII is aligned with the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA), launched at the first Africa Climate Summit and now headquartered in Nairobi. APRA targets 300 GW of renewable energy by 2030, while AGII provides the industrial framework to convert that energy into economic growth. Together, they represent a dual-track strategy designed to transform Africa into a climatesmart manufacturing hub, moving the continent up the value chain and embedding African leadership in the global energy transition.