African Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Trilateral Trade Agenda With China

African leaders have reaffirmed commitment to a trilateral trade agenda with China, one anchored on investment, innovation and infrastructure.

They highlighted this during the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) which closed yesterday in Changsha, Hunan Province, China.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first three editions of CAETE were held in June 2019, September 2021 and June 2023.

They yielded results including the signing of 336 projects with a total investment of over 53 billion dollars.

The 2025 expo, with the theme: “China-Africa: Together Towards Modernisation”, brought together high-level delegations from Africa to deepen cooperation under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework.

In his remarks, China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, said no matter how the international landscape might evolve, China would always stand firmly with Africa, offering strong support for the continent’s modernisation.

Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said that meaningful modernisation must be rooted in partnership grounded in mutual respect, shared interest and inclusive development.

