African Leaders Must Invest In AI Deployment, Says Tijani

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, yesterday urged African leaders to prioritise and invest in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Tijani who made the call in Abuja, at the opening session of the ongoing GITEX Conference, said Africa urgently needed to bridge the existing gap in AI technology.

He said: “Artificial Intelligence is set to redefine productivity everywhere. “Across the world, nations are already applying AI to automate processes, analyze data at scale, and optimize resources in ways we could only imagine a decade ago.

“The risk for Africa is clear: if we are not deliberate, AI will widen the global productivity gap. Countries already ahead will move even faster, and those of us still catching up will find ourselves even further behind.”

According to him, many parts of the world were already deploying AI to grow their economy through the development of high-tech devices, hence the need for the Africans to wake up to the realities of the tech world.

He said: “Let me illustrate with agriculture. In Nigeria today, the average maize yield is about 2.5 tonnes per hectare. In South Africa, it is 5 to 6 tonnes. In Brazil, it is 10 to 12 tonnes.”