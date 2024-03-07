African Leaders Lauds Adesina For Bagging Awolowo Prize

Present and past African Presidents have lauded the exceptional leadership of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, as he was awarded the prestigious 2023 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

Leaders such as President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, Prime Minister Victoire Tomegah Dogbé of Togo, and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria commended Adesina’s strong commitment to Pan-Africanism.

The President of the Union of the Comoros and outgoing Chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, hailed Adesina as a pragmatist, innovator, and visionary who has transformed the AfDB with his leadership.

Correspondingly, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon described Adesina as a deserving recipient of the award, highlighting his hard work, diligence, academic prowess, and patriotism.

A nonagenarian statesman and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, also lauded the selection of Adesina for the award, recognizing his remarkable achievements as Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister and as President of the AfDB.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, with President Bola Tinubu represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and several serving governors and other distinguished guests.