African Iron Ore: Driving Industrialisation, Investment, Regional Growth

Home to 30 per cent of the world’s critical mineral reserves, Africa has emerged as a strategic player in global supply chains. The continent’s iron ore sector, in particular, offers substantial growth opportunities, with global demand and new exploration campaigns making a strong case for investment.

As capital expenditure across the sector increases, Africa has a unique opportunity to turn its iron ore resources into catalysts for sustainable economic growth – and countries are already responding to this call.

The global iron ore market is expected to grow from $313 billion in 2026 to $425 billion by 2034, driven by infrastructure expansion, industrialization and the continued need for steel in automotive and construction applications.

In response, African countries and institutions are moving to position iron ore as a strategic priority. The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has designated iron ore as a strategic resource critical for advancing Africa’s mineral production, manufacturing capabilities and industrialization agenda.

In its Compendium of Africa’s Strategic Minerals study released in mid-February, the AFC states that, of the continent’s estimated $8.6 trillion in untapped mineral wealth, iron ore presents a unique opportunity to drive domestic steel and construction sectors while insulating Africa from global demand volatility.

South Africa has also made iron ore a pillar of its critical minerals expansion strategy which targets R2 trillion in investment over the next five years. Speaking in his mid-February State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “Our iron ore reserves are valued at more than R40 trillion, making mining a sunrise industry.

“After many years of declining investment in exploration, we are dedicating funds to geological mapping and exploration to harness our critical mineral reserves.”

Similarly, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is prioritizing iron ore exploitation as part of its strategy to unlock its $24 trillion in untapped mineral wealth.

Speaking in Cape Town in midFebruary, Minister of Mines Louis Watum Kabamba highlighted the country’s $28 billion special economic zone program spanning the North East to South West, aimed at mining and processing iron ore into steel.

Earlier on, during African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, Kabamba highlighted the DRC’s iron ore po- tential in an exclusive interview with Energy Capital & Power. “We have 20 billion tons of iron ore – enough to supply steel for Africa.

The continent must identify what is critical and prioritize it to drive re- gional growth,” he said. As iron ore production rises in Africa, many countries are integrating mining with broader industrial agenda.

Guinea, for example, is leveraging its $20 billion Simandou iron ore project – the world’s largest untapped iron ore deposit – as the cornerstone of its Simandou 2040 strategy, a mining-sector-led economic diversification plan.

The country aims to attract global investment not only into mining but across strategic sectors, channeling capital into 122 priority projects spanning infrastructure, health, education and agriculture.