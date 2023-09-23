African Hospitality:Boulevard Hotel Group Debuts With Commitment to Redefine Luxury

Boulevard Hotel Group, a trailblazing pan-African hospitality company, is set to make a grand entrance into the African luxury hospitality scene with the launch of its flagship property in Owerri, Imo State capital city, this December. The hotel’s arrival promises to usher in a new era of opulence, comfort, and unparalleled guest experiences across the continent.

Led by its visionary Chief Executive Officer, Ekene Nnabuihe, Boulevard Hotel Group emerges as a game-changer in the hospitality industry. Nnabuihe, a dynamic and innovative leader, with a proven track record, brings a fresh perspective to the sector.

With his exceptional ability to blend luxury, culture, and innovation, he envisions Boulevard Hotel Group as not just a collection of hotels, but as a lifestyle experience that celebrates the essence of African hospitality. The flagship property is a super luxury boutique hotel that reflects the rich cultural heritage of the region while offering world-class amenities and services.

Boasting exquisite architecture, contemporary design, and meticulous attention to details, the hotel is poised to become a preferred destination for discerning travellers seeking an unforgettable stay. Boulevard Hotel Group is not stopping with Owerri as the company’s strategic expansion plan include the establishment of upscale, upper upscale, and midscale hotels in key Nigerian cities.

The journey begins in Owerri and will soon extend to Lagos, the nation’s bustling commercial hub; Awka, Enugu, Warri and Abakaliki. According to the group, every of its location is carefully selected to offer a unique experience that aligns with the essence of the destination while maintaining the impeccable standards set by the brand.

Boulevard Hotel Group is not just about luxury accommodations but it is also about crafting unforgettable moments and celebrating the diversity of African culture. ‘‘Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the highest standards of service will set new benchmarks in the industry,’’ said the group, adding, ‘‘we are excited to share our passion with the world.’’

Under Nnabuihe’s stewardship, Boulevard Hotel Group is poised to expand its footprint across the African continent. His mission envisions a network of hotels that reflect the local essence of each destination while upholding Boulevard Hotel Group’s commitment to luxury, comfort, and sustainability.

This journey, he believes, will not only redefine the hospitality industry but also contribute to Africa’s emergence as a global destination for discerning travellers. In a rapidly evolving hospitality landscape, Nnabuihe stands as a beacon of expertise, innovation, and passion.

As he leads Boulevard Hotel Group into this new chapter, we anticipate a legacy of unparalleled luxury, guest-centric experiences, and a resounding affirmation of Africa’s place on the world stage.