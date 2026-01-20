African Heads Of State To Attend NIES 2026

The Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) has said some African Heads of State have confirmed their attendance for its 2026 edition.

According to a statement, among the confirmed leaders are President of the Republic of The Gambia,Adama Barrow; and President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea,Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. The statement added that the summit will be hosted by President Bola Tinubu, of Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, Brevity Anderson/Project Director, NIES, Dr. James Shindi, said: “The confirmation of distinguished African Heads of State for NIES 2026 is a powerful affirmation of the Summit’s credibility, relevance, and growing global influence.

NIES continues to serve as a trusted platform where leadership, policy, and investment converge to shape Africa’s energy future.”

“Now in its 9th edition, the Nigeria International Energy Summit is the only oil and gas industry event officially endorsed by the Federal Government of Nigeria, a distinction that underscores its strategic national importance and its central role in shaping Nigeria’s and Africa’s energy future.

“NIES 2026 will also convene distinguished heads of delegation and senior government officials from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, alongside leaders of international energy organizations; chief executives of global and indigenous energy companies; development finance institutions; and representatives of host communities.”

NIES Conference Producer, Kunle Odusola-Stevenson, said:“Our objective is clear: to translate ambition into action and ensure that energy remains a driver of stability, opportunity, and shared prosperity for Africa and beyond.”