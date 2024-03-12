African Games: Umoafia increases Team Nigeria gold to 10

I t was another day to celebrate as Nigeria’s medal haul got a major boost at the ongoing African Games in Ghana with Edidiong Umoafia winning three gold medals in weightlifting. Making his debut in the 67kg men category, Umoafia won all three gold medals in snatch, clean & jerk and total. He lifted 135kg in snatch and 165kg in clean and jerk to record a total of 300kg which secured the three gold medals for team Nigeria.

His feat has scaled Nigeria’s gold haul to 10 after the feat recorded by the wrestlers and badminton players on Sunday while the total weightlifting medals increased to eight after King Kalu (two bronze medals and Favour (two silver and a bronze medals) set the ball rolling on Sunday. Meanwhile, the AthIetic Federation of Nigeria’s technical department on Monday officially released the final list of athletes to represent Nigeria at the 13th Africa Games in Ghana.