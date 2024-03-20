African Games: Two gold, silver, bronze for Nigeria in Accra, Amusan through to final

Team Nigeria won her first gold medal in the athletics event of the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana, with men’s shot put defending champion, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, winning his event with a throw of 21.06m. Ruth Uzoro also won gold in the women’s Triple Jump It was a straight win for the African record holder in the event as Mostafa Hassan from Egypt who finished second could only throw in the distance of 20.70m.

The second Nigeria, Moses Ugwu, finished fifth with a distance of 16.43m. It was silver and bronze medals for Nigeria in the 100m final that took place on Tuesday evening as the men finished with a silver medal with the women taking the bronze.

The men failed to defend the gold won in Rabat, Morocco as Itsekiri Usheoritse, who won bronze in Rabat moved up a step with the silver medal with a time of 10.23secs behind Cameroonian, Emmanuel Eseme, who won gold in 10.14secs with the other Nigeria in the final, Consider Ekanem, finishing fourth in 10.42secs. Gina Bass of Gambia won the women’s 100m with a time of 11.36secs ahead of Liberian Alyse Mccoy who won the silver in 11.49secs as home-based Olayinka Olajide finished third with a time of 11.55secs. Olympic Youth Games silver medalist, Justina Eyakpobeyan, finished fifth in 11.60secs. Meanwhile, African record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, is through to the final of the event alongside compatriot, Faith Osamuyi. It was a straightforward win for Amusan in the second semifinal running to the finishing line in 11.03secs while Osamuyi finished second in the first semifinal in a time of 13.55 to qualify for the final.