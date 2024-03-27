African Games: Team Nigeria’s Tale Of Trials, Triumph And Unforgettable Moments

The 13th African Games hosted by Ghana has come and gone with over 50 countries taking part as Egypt went home with the title after winning a record 102 gold medals. Apart from Egypt going home with a record number of gold medals, it was a glorious outing for Team Nigeria, finishing second on the final table after winning 47 gold medals and 121 medals overall, repeating the same feat achieved during the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco, in 2019. The achievement of Team Nigeria especially during an Olympic Games year has shown that there is hope for the country as per winning medals.

Preparations

Team Nigeria participated in 25 sports with the athletes camped in different centres across the country between February 15 and the day different sports departed for Accra, Ghana, the venue of the Games. The camping sites were designated in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Gombe, and Bayelsa with the FCT accommodating athletes participating in athletics, arm wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, rugby, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, and volleyball. Lagos served as the campsite for beach volleyball, cricket, handball, table tennis, mixed martial arts, and triathlon.

Ibadan hosted boxing, chess, scrabble, judo, and karate. Bayelsa catered to the wrestling team, while Gombe provided facilities for the cycling team. While some claimed the preparation was not enough as the team for the first time in recent years, there was no foreign tour for any of the team and there was palpable fear that the team might not perform well. To make matters worse, some foreign athletes were not released either by their schools or for some other reasons with track and field most affected leading to the Athletic Federation of Nigeria travelling with 70 percent home-based athletes.

Poor start

The table tennis team started the competition days before the official opening ceremony on March 4, but it was not really a good outing as the team failed to measure up to their performance five years ago where the team won two gold, four silver and four bronze medals for a total of 10 medals behind Egypt who won four gold, two silver and four bronze medals for a total 10 medals same as Nigeria. This time around, Nigeria’s Ping Pongers ended the Games in third position, failing to win a single gold medal as they could only win three silver and three bronze medals behind Egypt who improved on their 2019 performance by winning six gold medals with Algeria moving to second with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Turning point

Everything however changed with the performance of other sports starting with Badminton, wrestling and weightlifting. The duo of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Opeyori faced off in the singles final of badminton with African number one, Opeyori winning the gold becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win gold in Ghana.

It was total domination for Nigeria women in wrestling as all the six athletes registered for their various categories all won gold starting from Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborududu, Mercy Genesis, Esther Kolawole, Hannah Reuben and Tolulope Ogunsanya.

Highest winners

Out of the 47 gold medals won by Team Nigeria, weightlifting, athletics and boxing accounted for about 80 percent with weightlifting winning whooping 16 gold medals. For the track and field, it was the best performance in recent years, same as boxing.

Umoafia Edidiong started the onslaught in men’s 67kg, winning all three available gold medals and the only man to win gold in weightlifting. Adijat Olarinoye, Rafiatu Lawal, Ruth Ayodele and Joy Eze all won three gold medals while Mary Osijo won a gold and two silver medals.

For track and field, winning 11 gold medals was the best for the country in recent years at the games while boxing, which presented 11 boxers had 10 of them in the final with eight winning gold and two others silver.

Letdown

The men’s football team, Flying Eagles, was the letdown of the games as the team failed to progress from the group stage as against the final played in Rabat Morocco while on the other hand, the women who are the defending champion lost in the final to host Ghana, the same country who won the football event for men.

Standout performance

The name on the lips of every track and field lover at the sports complex of the University of Ghana, Legon, the venue of the athletics event of the game was Omolara Ogunmakinju who anchored Team Nigeria 4x400m mixed relay and 4x400m women relay to gold. In the 4x400m mixed relay, Ogunmakinju brought Nigeria from the dead to win the gold after running the race of her life to not only close the gap between Nigeria and Botswana but go ahead to overtake Botswana athlete at the home stretch to send the whole stadium into delirium.

She didn’t stop there as she went ahead to win the gold in the 4x400m for women. Another moment to savour in Accra was the men’s 4x100m relay with Nigeria avenging the 2019 defeat suffered in the hand of Ghana as they beat the host to the gold. As expected, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, the world record holder in Women’s 100m hurdles defended her title for the third time at the African Games and also helped the women’s 4x100m relay team to another gold.

What they are saying

A board member of the boxing federation and a coach, Adura Olalehin, said the current board are doing their best and that’s why they achieved success in Ghana. “When you look at the last all African games they didn’t win but when you put the right people there the work will be good,” he said. “I’m not bragging, we have a coach that knows what he is doing. As a board member I come down, join the team to coach them, leave my family back home in America, and put my money into it, I don’t need to wait for the government.”

Speaking about the achievement of the track and field team, former international and one of the coaches of the track and field, Endurance Ojokolo, said winning the relay for both men and women was the icing on the cake for her. According to her, they have been craving for the achievement for so many years. She said: “I feel happy, and especially this kind of achievement that we have been longing for when it comes to the relay, Nigeria has been longing to place themselves in this position that we are in right now and I’m happy because in a way it boosts my confidence more as a coach.

“Though I’m not the only one that did the job, I did the job with my other colleague Coach Deji Aliu and the athletes as well were great, they were cooperative, we worked together as a team and I think since I’ve been in team Nigeria as a coach this is the first time I see the athletes working together and being passionate and desiring and saying this what they want.”

On her part, Ogunmakinju said she didn’t do it alone as the race was a teamwork. “It’s a team race and each individual has to do his or her best. I did and I aimed to get gold. That’s all I did in the race. All glory be to God we won and got gold. “I wanted gold and not silver. That’s what made me keep going and I saw the opportunity on the home straight and I made good use of it.”