African Games: Team Nigeria scoop 10 medals in boxing

It was a total gold rush for Nigeria boxers on the final day of the 13th African Games which came to an end on Saturday, March 23, in Ghana as they won eight gold and two silver medals from 10 finals. Having prosecuted the championship with 11 boxers as approved by the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the African Boxing Confederation (AfBC), 10 out of the 11 boxers punched their way to the finals.

Two lost their final bouts to pick silver medals while the other eight won their bouts to grab the gold. Dolapo Omole, 57kg men, Ifeanyi Onyekwere 92+kg men, Olaitan Olaore, 92kg men, Nene Joy Ojo, 57kg women, Cynthia Ogunsemilore, 60kg women, Blessing Oraekwe, 70kg women, Patricia Mbata, 75kg women, and Jecinta Ummunakwe, 81kg women, all won gold while Adesina Zainab, 50kg women and Kareem Shukurat, 54kg women, accounted for the two silver medals. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Team Nigeria lost in the final of the Team Tennis as they were defeated by Egypt 2-0 to settle for the silver.

The game officially came to an end on Saturday with Egypt winning record 101 gold medals to end the 13th African Games top. Egypt also won 46 silver and 42 bronze medals for a total 189 medals. Coming in distance second was Team Nigeria, winning a total of 120 medals; 47 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze medals while South And finished third with 32 gold,32 silver and 42 bronze medals and a total of 106 medals.