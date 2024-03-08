African Games: Team Nigeria Eyes Second Overall Top Spot as 13th Edition Formally Begins Today

Team Nigeria is poised for success as the 13th edition of the African Games kicks off to- day in a grand ceremony to be led by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo. The Games, which started on Monday with table tennis, will see all the participating countries, Nigeria included, taking part in the march past in a spectacular opening ceremony.

Nigeria has emerged as the overall winner of the tournament only once which was when the country hosted for the second time in 2003. Although the build-up to this tournament has been uninspiring, Team Nigeria can draw from the country’s can-do spirit to dominate the games. Nigeria retain her position as the second most successful team behind Egypt with the number of medals won since the inception of the tournament in 1965. Nigeria has amassed 1326 medals in the competition so far.

The opening ceremony will showcase the unique cultural heritage and sporting talent of the African continent and its diversity. The ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will bring together Heads of State, high- level dignitaries, athletes, officials and spectators from across the continent to mark the commencement of this awaited special event, with the theme: “Experience the African Dream”.

Other dignitaries expected are the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development (HHS) at the African Union Commission, Minata Samate Cessouma, among others. The African Games, owned and organised by the African Union on behalf of its member states, bring together athletes from across the continent every four years, one year before the Olympics.

This prestigious event showcases athletic talent, celebrates African cultural values and heritage, and promotes solidarity, and integration. Additionally, the Games offer a crucial and effective platform for fostering youth education, gender equality, and social cohesion, all important milestones for fulfilling some of the Agenda 2063 aspirations of The African We Want.