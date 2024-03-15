African Games Show Sets Stage for Olympic Qualifiers – Wrestling Coach

National wrestling coach, Purity Akuh, has said the achievement of Nigeria’s wrestlers at the African Games, is just a stepping stone to what the team is looking forward to at the fast-approaching Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers. The team still in Accra are expected to travel to Egypt the venue of the qualifiers on Friday, March 15 (today) as they look forward to securing more slots at the Olympics.

“Seriously I was not surprised by the performance of the athletes here in Ghana,” he said. “The athletes have been in camp for a while now and the training has been intense so for them performing in such a way was a testament to the hard work the coaches have been putting into training.

“We don’t want to end it here, we are leaving for Egypt on Friday and the target is to get more athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris. “At the last Games in Tokyo, we only had Blessing Oborududu on the podium, this time around, we want to have as many as we can on the podium but they must qualify first.

“Some of them are just taking part at the African Games and with more competition and training, they are going to be world-beaters.” Oborududu, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Mercy Genesis, Hannah Reuben, Christiana Ogunsanya and Esther Kolawole, made it a clean sweep in the women’s freestyle wrestling, winning the six gold medals at stake in their different categories.