African Games: Nigeria’s Zannu Wins First Arm Wrestling Gold

It was historical for Team Nigeria at the ongoing African Games in Ghana as Mausi Zannu won the first approved gold medal of the Arm Wrestling event. The event, which was hitherto a non-scoring one was this year approved by ANOCA as a scoring event with Zannu defeating her Ghanaian counterpart to the gold in the 55kg left hand senior women.

It was another Nigeria/Ghana final in the 70kg left hand senior women where Sarah Mathew emerged victorious. *Winifred Ndidi, Idowu Yunusa and Blessing Ogungbure all returned with bronze medals 80kg left hand women, 65kg left hand men and 70kg left hand women, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has reechoed the government’s strong sense of priority to the welfare of athletes, affirming that the Ministry of Sports Development is dedicated to working tirelessly for their benefit.

“Every effort is being made to be on top of the need to ensure the welfare of athletes is well taken care of,” he said. “We need to make sure they have everything they are supposed to have.”