African Games: Nigeria Wins Bronze In Beach Volleyball

Nigeria women’s team won a bronze medal in the beach volleyball event at the ongoing 13th African Games in Ghana.

Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 (22-20, 21-12) in the women’s third-place match played at the Labome Beach resort on Thursday.

The duo of Esther Mbah and Pamela Bawa were the fans’ favourites as they outplayed Rwanda in the presence of top volleyball dignitaries.

Mbah and Bawa who were the youngest players in the beach volleyball event gave the Rwandan players a tough time from the blast of the whistle.

An elated Esther Mbah said winning a bronze medal at the African Games was a dream come true.

She thanked the President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod for always supporting her dreams and aspirations.

Mbah said, “I am very excited to win a bronze medal despite playing against some highly rated players in the beach volleyball event.

“Our coach told us we could beat the Rwandan team because they were not better than us. We executed everywhere our coaches told us and the result was the bronze match.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone in Nigeria who has been praying for us since the beach volleyball started most especially the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod. Engineer Nimrod is our father, he has always believed in us even when we did not.

“I have never dreamt of travelling outside the country but volleyball has taken me to countries I watch on television. My life has been transformed since I became a volleyball player and I am encouraging other ladies to take sports seriously”.