African Games fallout: How Team Nigeria won 4x400m mixed relay – Ogunmakinju

When it seems like Team Nigeria will be settling for the silver medal in the final of the 4x400m mixed relay at the re- cently concluded African Games in Ghana, Omolara Ogunmakinju, who anchored the team, came up when it mattered most, leading the team to clinch the gold. Speaking about the victory, Ogunmakinju said it was teamwork that gave them the victory as if others have not done their part, it would have been difficult for her. Speaking further, she said they all wanted the gold and that really pushed them all. “It’s a team race and each individ- ual has to do his or her own best,” she said.

“I did and I aimed to get gold. That’s all I did in the race. All glory be to God, we won the gold medal. “I wanted gold and not silver. That’s what made me keep going and I saw the opportunity on the home straight and I made good use of it. “At the beginning of the race, it looked difficult, but I kept up with my rhythm and my race pattern. I aim to have the gold but from the beginning of the match I see that the gap is a little bit wide and I decid- ed to go with my own race pattern and all glory be to God and I got the gold.”

After winning the 4x400m mixed relay, Ogunmakinju also anchored the 4x400m relay women to gold on the final day of the Games to end the 13th edition of the African Games with two gold medals.