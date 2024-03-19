African Games: Elkanem, Itsekiri, Eyakpobeyan Through To 100m Final

It was almost a clean slate for Nigeria athletes in the 100m event of the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana with four of the six that competed in the semifinal qualifying for the final expected to take place on Tuesday (today) afternoon.

Consider Elkanem was the star runner in the first semifinal race finishing in a time of 10.37secs ahead of Ghana’s Barnabas Aggerh who finished the race in 10.42secs as both qualified for the final.

In the second semifinal, Israel Okon failed to make it to the final after finishing third in a time of 10.47secs behind Cameroonian Emmanuel Eseme and crowd favourite, Benjamin Azamati who finished first and second in time of 10.23secs and 10.41secs respectively.

It was another first for Nigeria in the third semifinal with Usheoritse Itsekiri leading all to the finish line in 10.29secs while Gambia’s Ebrahima Camara finished second to qualify.

It was the same result as the men in the women’s semifinal as two Nigerians, Olayinka Olajide and Justina Eyakpobeyan qualified for the 100m women’s final.

Olajide ran the race in 11.46secs in semifinal 1 while Eyakpobeyan finished in a time of 11.61secs in semifinal 2 to win their heat respectively.

Blessing Ogundiran however failed in semifinal 3 as she placed fifth in a time of 11.77secs to exit the competition at the semifinal stage.

Meanwhile, all the six Nigerians in the 400m men and women are through to the semifinal stage of the event.

Sikiru Adeyemi finished third in Heat 1 in a time of 46.72secs with Chidi Okezie winning Heat 2 in 45.89secs to both scale through to the semifinal.

Running in Heat 4, Dubem Nwachukwu finished second in a time of 46.29secs to push through to the semifinal.

In the women’s race, Brittany Ogunmokun finished third in Heat 2 in a time of 55.53secs while Esther Elo won her Heat in 51.81secs with Esther Peter wrapping the qualification up by finishing second in her heat with a time of 53.17secs.