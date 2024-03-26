African Games: Decamped Athletes Decry Poor Treatment

Local athletes, who were dropped ahead of the African Games in Ghana, have cried out over the poor treatment meted out to them during and after the camping exercise. The athletes, who did not make it to Ghana, have condemned the N68,000 allowance given to them for staying in camp for one month.

Some of the decamped athletes who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity described the meagre allowance paid to them as ridiculous. “It is sad that after staying in camp for one month we were paid this poor allowance.

The money did not even cover our transportation from our various places to camp and back. “In the end, we did not have anything to show for our camping after subtracting the money we spent on local itinerary while in camp,” a decamped athlete said.

But a Sports Ministry official, who did not want his name in print said the blame should be placed at the doorstep of the Federation of Elites Athletes Department (FEAD) and not the Minister of Sports, John Enoh. He said the minister only approved what was presented to him and should be absolved from the blame adding that the budget had been submitted before the Minister even assumed duties.

Meanwhile, some of the medalists at the Games are still waiting for the Sports Ministry to do the needful 24 hours after the event. According to the Minister of Sports SA Media, Diana-Mary Nsan, the ministry began the process of clearing all camp allowances and bonuses for winning medals at the 13th African Games last Friday.