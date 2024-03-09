African Games Could Carry Over AFCON Surprises!

Preparation is always key before any event. In all spheres of our lives, we strive to plan in all things we engage in. Sports is not an exception but somehow, Nigerian sports administrators do not see preparation as an important element in the sector. Two weeks ago, I wrote about the poor preparations of Team Nigeria athletes for the African Games which started only yesterday in Accra, Ghana. It is unfortunate that the planning of the ministry of sports and many of the 25 sports federations on the cards for the event is poor. A total of 358 athletes are representing Nigeria across 25 sports. The officials are not included in this figure but the chances of the country finishing in the top three slots are slim because the athletes started preparations late. Table tennis won the very first medal when Offiong Edem settled for a bronze medal in the women’s singles event of the competition.

Aruna Quadri, the number one ping ponger on the continent, also settled for a silver medal after losing to Omar Ansar in the final earlier in the week. Nigeria also lost the team event titles to the Egyptians. The World Championship which took place last month was the only preparation of the team under the tutelage of coach Segun Toriola. Athletics will not start until March 18 but the athletes did not prepare well enough for the games, which is Africa’s version of the Olympics. A national athlete speaking on the forthcoming AG said: “Failure to plan is planning to fail. The preparations are so poor and we can only fold our arms, hoping that the individual brilliance of the athletes will boost Team Nigeria to swoop medals at the games.”

The minister of sports, John Enoh, seems to be lost in all of these as there are no concrete plans from his office to show that Nigeria is taking the AG seriously. Nigeria’s men’s and women’s football teams are in Ghana to compete for gold but the Flying Eagles sadly lost their first match 2-1 against Uganda. However, in a competition of this magnitude, attention is on other sports that could produce more medals. Wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, swimming and athletics are in this cadre. Wrestling federation with Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborodudu on parade are favourites to produce at least five gold medals while athletics can deliver between eight and 10 gold medals. Why the ministry decided not to start camping early is another issue just as many of the federations failed to use their initiative to prepare their athletes better.

There were issues of poor camping condition in the respective camps of the athletes before the games. Athletes lament they were not given enough protein just as the short period of camping was a big issue. A former international athlete, Yusuf Alli, said it was unfortunate that the country continues to apply a fire brigade approach to competitions. “We keep saying it’s around the corner (African Games) but is Nigeria as a country prepared, my answer is no! We knew about it four years ago and we didn’t do anything. This idea of the fire brigade, when it comes to the last days we start putting things together, nowadays Africa is big and it doesn’t work anymore. It used to work for us but now it doesn’t work again.

Every country in Africa wants to do well in the African Games. “Gone are the days when we win 14 to16 medals in athletics at the African Games. Now to win five or six is very tough. I think we need to really sit down and put our acts together and run sports the right way.” Ghana has invested so much in the games and will also be all out to push for a good placing in the medals table. Ghana has spent about 247m dollars to upgrade facilities and be ready for the games. This event will be very explosive because many other countries are also working hard to get better in the respective sports disciplines they are to participate in.

The exploits of little known African teams at the just concluded African Nations Cup in Cote d’Ivoire is enough indication that with modern technology, other African countries are fast catching up and no one can underrate them in sports. AG may just be a continuation of the surprises recorded at AFCON. I am expecting upsets at the ongoing games in Ghana. Those who are not ready and are banking on past glory might be in for surprises. Nigeria is one of such countries and we can only hope that the athletes will take their mental strength and individual brilliance to scoop medals for the country.