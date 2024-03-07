African Games: Conquer Africa, Minister Charges Team Nigeria

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh yesterday charged Nigeria’s contingent to the All Africa Games taking place in Ghana to conquer Africa.

He said this in a statement Signed by the SA Media to the Minister of Sports Development, Diana Mary Nsan, on Tuesday in Abuja Addressing the athletes onboard the aircraft scheduled to take them to Ghana for the tournament shortly before takeoff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, the minister assured them that the entire nation was solidly behind them.

He further stated that although some of the athletes may be representing the country for the first time, the tournament affords them the opportunity to make the nation proud. Senator Enoh urged the departing athletes to build on the strong performance of the country in the previous games by posting a strong perfor- mance that will ensure that Nigeria emerges the best in Africa.

“Let me remind you that you carry the hopes and aspirations of the entire country. As a government, the current administration will encourage you to excel without any hindrance,” he said.