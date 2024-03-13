African Games: Ayodele, Eze, Increase Team Nigeria’s Medal Haul

I t was another great outing for Nigeria weightlifters at the ongoing African Games in Ghana as they increased their gold medal haul to 15 after Ruth Ayodele and Joy Eze won six gold medals yesterday It was Ayodele’s first African Games and she didn’t disappoint winning all three gold medals at stake in the women’s 64kg. The athlete lifted 208 kg in total; Snatch (94kg), Clean & Jerk (114kg) to win the three gold and increase Nigeria’s gold medals to 13.

On the other hand, after tasting success in Rabat, Morocco four years ago, Eze repeated the same feat in the women’s 71kg, lifting: Total (207 kg); Snatch (90kg); Clean & Jerk (117kg) for another three gold as Nigeria maintained their second position on the table with 16 gold medals. As it is, five athletes have won a total of 15 gold medals for Nigeria in the Weightlifting event. It would be recalled that on Monday, Edidiong Umoafia (67 kg men), Adijat Olarinoye (55 kg women) and Rofiat Lawal (59 kg women) all won their various events, winning three gold medals each.