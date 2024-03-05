African Games: Athletics, football, hockey, top Team Nigeria’s contingent to Accra

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Football Federation and the Nigeria Hockey Federation top the list of associations with the highest number of athletes heading to Accra, Ghana, for the 13th edition of the African Games. Fifty athletes will be taking to the track and field in athletics while 40 footballers (male and female) fighting for the gold as 32 players will be in for a battle to get on the podium in hockey.

In a release by the Ministry of Sports Development, 358 athletes would be competing in 25 sports as Nigeria fights hard to dethrone Egypt. The Games which unofficially started yesterday 4, with table tennis events, will however run from March 8 to 23 in multiple cities – Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

The athletes were accredited at the Delegation Registration Meeting conducted yesterday. Arm Wrestling has 15 athletes, Badminton, 12, Basketball 3×3, 4, Beach Volleyball, 4, Boxing, 11 and Chess, 4. Four athletes are going to be working hard for medals in Mixed Martial Arts, same as swimming and triathlon; handball, karate, taekwondo and wrestling will have 14 athletes each. The remaining games are Cricket (15), Cycling (12), Judo (10), Rugby (16), scrabble (8), Table Tennis (10), Tennis (8), Volleyball (24) and weightlifting (12). Some of the key athletes on the list are the World Record holder in Women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, African ranked Number 1 player in Table Tennis, and Aruna Quadri, also competing.