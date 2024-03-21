African Games: Amusan Wins Third Consecutive 100M Hurdles Title

Nigeria’s poster girl in athletics, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, yesterday completed a hat trick of victories in the women’s 100m hurdles as she broke no sweat to win in the event at the 13th edition of the African Games in Accra, Ghana. After barely making the team to the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville, Amusan went ahead to break the Games’ record after running 13.15secs, she, however, lowered the time four years later in Rabat, where she won her second title in 12.68secs.

Despite receiving warning before the race, Amusan raced to the finish line in 12.89secs, although according to her, she would have loved another record. “I barely made the team in 2015 but getting there I was able to break the Games’ record,” she said. “Fast-forward to 2019, I lowered the time again.” The second Nigerian in the final of the 100m hurdles, Faith Osamuyi, just missed out on a podium finish as she ran 13.77secs in fourth place.

As if that was not enough, Amusan then anchored the 4x100m relay women to victory in 43.05secs for her second gold medal of the night. It was a complete victory in the relay as the 4x100m men also won their race in 38.41secs. Meanwhile, Chidi Okezie, achieved the age-long ambition of winning an African title after galloping to the gold medal in men’s 400m. Winning bronze at the last championship in Rabat, it was a determined Okezie that finished the race in 45.06secs. Esther Joseph also won silver in the women’s 400m after running with a time of 51.61secs.