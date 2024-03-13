African Games 2023: Bosso Relishes Flying Eagles Win Over South Sudan

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso, was relieved after the side claimed their first win at the 13th African Games. Bosso’s side laboured to a 1-0 victory over South Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night. Sadiq Muhammed scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time The experienced tactician reckoned the game was difficult for his side.

“It was a hard-fought victory and I thank God that we got the three points we needed. Our preparation was not solid because we had a limited time to prepare for the games,” Bosso told reporters. The Flying Eagles will face Senegal in their last group game on Friday. A draw will be enough for the West Africans to secure a place in the semi-finals.