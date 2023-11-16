African Footballer of the Year: I Was Robbed For Toure In 2013 –Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has stirred controversy by alleging that he was unjustly denied the prestigious CAF African Player of the Year Award in 2013. The decorated midfielder, known for his illustrious career, made this bold assertion in his new podcast, “Obi One.”

Mikel, a Chelsea legend, contends that his exceptional achievements in 2013 were overlooked in favour of Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure, who, according to him, had no silverware during the period under consideration. The basis of Mikel’s claim lies in his remarkable performance in 2013, playing a pivotal role in Chelsea’s UEFA Europa League triumph, adding to his already impressive collection of accolades, including a UEFA Champions League title in 2012.

In addition to his club success, Mikel played a key role in the Nigeria team that, against all odds, won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), further solidifying his status as one of Africa’s finest players. Despite these undeniable achievements, Mikel found himself relegated to the second position behind Toure in the CAF Player of the Year voting.

A decade later, Mikel seems to have not overcome the perceived injustice, shedding light on a chapter in African football history that continues to evoke discussions and debates. “In 2013, it was my trophy (CAF Award) to be won,” Mikel asserted on his podcast. “I won the Africa Cup of Nations, I won the Champions League, the year before and the Europa League the year 2013 and Yaya only won … he didn’t win anything and coming into the ceremony, I thought I was winning, the information was that I was going to win it, I was told by CAF I was going to win it.