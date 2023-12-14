African Footballer of the Year Award: Akwuegbu Applauds Amuneke for Osimhen’s Feat

Ex-international, Benedict Akwuegbu, has heaped praise on former junior national team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, for his impact on current African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen. The Napoli of Italy striker was crowned the continent’s beat at a ceremony in Morocco on Monday, becoming the first Nigerian to win the award after 24 years, with former Arsenal striker, Nwankwo Kanu, the last person to claim the gong.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Akwuegbu expressed his joy at Osimhen winning the award for Nigeria and said Amuneke, who was his coach during his formative years in the U-17 and U-20, should take some of the plaudits for what the striker has become. “Osimhen winning the award is fantastic. I am so happy that finally a Nigerian won the award,” he said.

“I think Amuneke did a fantastic job on him and without him, we might not have heard about Osimhen, so he should take some of the credit. “NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, is also doing well at the moment, and with the way we are going, we should be expecting something better from the Super Eagles.”

Osimhen became the first player in the history of the African Football Awards to have been crowned Player of the Year (Men) after having pocketed the Young Player of the Year (Men) in an earlier year. Only last Monday, the 24-year-old was crowned the 2022/2023 Player of the Year in Italy’s Serie A af- ter having won the Young Player of the Year in the same league in the 2021/2022 season.