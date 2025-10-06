African First Ladies, Women Leaders Set To Storm Ghana For African Women Conference

First Ladies of several African countries, alongside top women leaders from Nigeria and across the continent, are set to converge in the Republic of Ghana for the 2025 African Women Conference (AWC).

Although the organizers are yet to reveal the identities of the First Ladies expected to attend, they confirmed that many have already indicated their interest in participating in the high-level event.

The conference will bring together women leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and advocates from across Africa and the diaspora to explore strategies for advancing gender equity, leadership, and sustainable development on the continent.

According to a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Aisha Adamu, and made available to journalists in Abuja, the 9th edition of the conference has been designed to tackle pressing issues affecting women in Africa.

Adamu explained that the conference, themed “Legacy Meets Innovation: Women Forging New Pathways for Africa’s Sustainable Development,” will provide a vibrant platform for knowledge sharing, policy dialogue, and partnership building to strengthen women’s roles in governance, innovation, and economic growth.

“The AWC will attract distinguished personalities, including First Ladies, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of International Organizations, Civil Society Leaders, and Women in Business from various African countries,” Adamu stated.

She further disclosed that the decision to shift the venue from South Africa to Ghana followed broad consultations with partners, delegates, and regional coordinators.

“The shift is not a deviation but a strategic step to enhance accessibility, inclusiveness, and participation, core values on which AWC was founded,” the statement added.

Previous editions of the African Women Conference have been hosted by countries such as Namibia, Morocco, Rwanda, The Gambia, Ethiopia, and Zambia. While Ghana will host the 2025 edition, Nigeria is projected to host the 10th edition in 2026.