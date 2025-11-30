African Fashion Week Nigeria, AFWN is coming back to Lagos as a two-day fashion festival. The major comeback this year will be with a renewed vision to transform the continent’s largest showcase of African designs into a full-blown fashion festival in Lagos.

The fashion festival will be blending runway shows, pop-up markets, live music, masterclasses and after-parties to celebrate African design and culture.

African Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) announced the theme for AFWN 2025: “The Naija December Experience” billed for December 2025.

‘The Naija December Experience’ expands the AFWN experience beyond the runway. Attendees can expect curated runway shows from established and emerging designers, a designer marketplace, live DJ sets and musical performances, sustainable design activations and exclusive after-party experiences that showcase Lagos nightlife and hospitality.

According to the Founder of African Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) Queen Aderonke “Ronke” Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, “Fashion is a language of identity, and Africa’s long-neglected voices deserve to be heard on the global stage.

With The Naija December Experience, we are turning Lagos into a festival ground — where heritage, commerce, innovation and celebration meet under one roof.”

Under the leadership of Ogunwusi, a long time champion of African creativity, whose portfolio includes founding Africa Fashion Week London and the Adire Oodua Textile & Training Hub; AFWN has built a reputation for elevating emerging talent and merging fashion with culture and purpose.

Her vision is that AFWN should be more than a catwalk; it must be a catalyst for economic growth, artistic exchange, and deeper cultural resonance.

AFWN has in previous years served as a showcase and launch pad for designers across Nigeria and the African continent.

More than 3,000 designers have participated in AFWN and its sister events to date, drawing more than 90,000 visitors, including industry buyers, media and stakeholders.

In 2025, the festival is being reimagined to deliver immersive experiences beyond standard fashion week models.